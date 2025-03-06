Home / World News / US tariffs, if sustained, will impact the economies of Mexico, Canada: IMF

US tariffs, if sustained, will impact the economies of Mexico, Canada: IMF

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said the IMF would release a more comprehensive assessment at the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington in April

imf
Representative Image (Image: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
If sustained, US tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada will have a significant adverse impact on the those countries, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, citing the strong integration of both countries with the US economy. 
IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said the US tariffs on Mexico and Canada and new duties on China, along with responses from China and Canada, and potentially Mexico, amounted to significant new developments.  She said the IMF would release a more comprehensive assessment at the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington in April. 
She cited increased volatility in financial markets reflecting global uncertainty, and it would be critical to assess whether these trends would be short-lived or sustained. 
Historically, she said, "sustained periods of elevated uncertainty "can be associated with both households and firms holding back on consumption and investment decisions."
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada will be in trade war with US for 'foreseeable future', says Trudeau

Putin says any peace deal on Ukraine must ensure Russia's security

One-month tariff relief likely to be extended to all USMCA-compliant goods

Russia mocks Macron as 'Micron', warns France against nuclear threats

US trade deficit hits record high in Jan on imports surge ahead of tariffs

Topics :IMFUS-CanadaMexicoUS tariff hikes

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story