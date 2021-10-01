A hot hatch, Hyundai i20 N Line could challenge Polo GT's dominance

Until about a decade ago, the focus of most manufacturers across the board in the auto sector was largely on a singular product segment, category and model range: the small car, aka the hatchback.

While the Tata Nano in part triggered the race to create a small and economical car for the masses, the offerings came in all forms and prices. Skoda with its Fabia sat at the top end of the price and premium line-up; Hyundai had its i10, I20, and Getz in the middle; and market giant Maruti Suzuki had its Swift, which led the volume game along with other lower priced products such as the Alto ...