A month after lockdown, auto dealers making first moves to get back to biz

After a completely dry April, which is expected to see retail and wholesale sales at zero or near-zero levels for the first time in India’s 78-year history, the auto sector is making the first moves to get back to business. Dealers located in green zones as specified by the government are applying for permission under the Shops and Establishments Act to reopen their showrooms.

India’s top two carmakers, Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India, have already opened a few dealer and service centres and many more are awaiting permission. Others like Tata Motors, ...