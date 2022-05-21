A slew of new launches likely by EV players amid rising fuel prices

The EV market in India has seen a sudden spurt in demand with the sustained increase in . However, the options within the EV space are limited today, though the current players are aiming to address this issue. With many electric vehicles due to be launched in the days ahead, let’s take a look at some electric cars that are likely to hit the road in India.

Ioniq 5

The all-new Ioniq 5 electric has already been listed by Motors India on its official website, in a sign that the electric vehicle is soon expected to hit the Indian market. Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be offered in two battery options --58 kWh battery and 77.4 kWh battery. Based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) of Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 will arrive in India in the form of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits.

Kia EV6

The luxury EV is expected to be launched by June 2022, while the bookings for the newest SUV from Kia may commence soon. Priced between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, only 100 units will be initially brought in completely built-up (CBU) format. The car will be offered in both the rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options, with a claimed WLTP range of up to 528 km.

i4

is planning to expand its electric vehicle lineup in India, and is expected to launch the new i4 electric sedan on May 26, 2022, in the Rs 60-80 lakh price band. The ‘all electric’ sedan could be available in one or two variants. Showcased with an 83.9 kWh battery pack, the luxury EV has a certified range between 493 and 590 km.

Tata Altroz EV

As the announcement from confirmed that the development work on Tata Altroz EV is currently underway, the hatchback is expected to hit the road later this year.

Mercedes EQS

This five-seater luxury sedan is expected to be launched in October 2022. The second all-electric offering from Mercedes Benz India is being offered in two versions globally- the EQS 450 with 333 hp and the Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC with 523 hp and all-wheel drive. The luxury EV will be brought in CBU format.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

The luxury compact SUV Volvo XC40 Recharge is an improved version of the Volvo XC40 and is expected to be launched in July 2022. The SUV priced abt Rs 74-75 lakh comes loaded with all tech and safety features. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is likely to be offered in only one variant i.e., the P8.