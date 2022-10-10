All new Vespa GTS unveiled: 300 HPE engine, 14 new colours and more

-
Ending the year on a high note, Italian scooter brand Vespa has begun the final quarter of the year introducing the new GTS models. The range has four new variants with two engine options: GTS, GTS Super, GTS Super Sport, and GTS Super Tech.
These updates to the Vespa GTS include a mild facelift, a new front suspension and a new 300 HPE engine.
In August, Piaggio, the maker of Vespa, rolled out a special edition of the two-wheeler in the domestic market on completing 75 years of the iconic brand.
The special 'Vespa 75th' was offered in 125cc and 150cc engine options and available across all Vespa dealerships in the country, Piggio India said.
The 125cc 'Vespa 75th' is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the 150cc version costs Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom), Piaggio India said.
Let's have a look at Vespa GTS specifications:
Engine
The all new Vespa GTS is available in two engines, the 125 i-GET and the 300 HPE. Both are fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder units. The highlight of 300 HPE is its 23hp peak power output.
Design
GTS is a full-metal body with its instantly recognisable Vespa design. For 2023, a few little tweaks were made. The company has introduced 14 colour choices across four models.
Features
The Vespa GTS Super, GTS Supersport and GTS Supertech are equipped with keyless start/stop as well as remote seat opening functions. They also get a Bike Finder feature that helps locate the scooter in a crowded parking lot using the remote key fob. Both the GTS Supersport and GTS Supertech models also has smartphone connectivity.
The Vespa GTS Supertech has a 4.3-inch full colour TFT display, while the rest of the models have a three-inch analog-LCD display.
While the automaker has the traditional Vespa single-arm system, the suspension has been tuned to offer comfort and high-speed stability.
