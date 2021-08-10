Altigreen partners MoEVing; enters Chennai with road-ready EVs

-
ALSO READ
Tesla seeks lower taxes on sale of imported EVs in India: Report
Higher subsidy under FAME II to be key in adoption of EVs, say makers
South Korea to set global standards for electric vehicles wireless charging
Sales of electric vehicles in India fell 20% to 236,802 units in FY21: SMEV
When do electric vehicles become cleaner than combustion-engine cars?
: Electric vehicle maker Altigreen which has partnered with EV fleet operator MoEVing has launced its service in Chennai following its successful launch in New Delhi and Bengaluru.
"The leading EV manufacturer has joined hands with MoEVing Urban Mobility to facilitate the launch of Altigreen's electric mobility solutions for last mile delivery in the region", a company statement said here.
Altigreen has now expanded its network across markets including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and in Chennai.
"Our road-ready vehicles have been exclusively conceptualized for the needs of Indian roads as also a solution to rising environmental concerns. The demand for sustainable, clean and affordable vehicles for last-mile delivery is at an all time high", Altigreen Propulsion Labs, CEO, Amitabh Saran said.
"We believe our partnership with MoEVing will help both of us to cater to this demand and achieve our target of deploying environment friendly mobility solutions in the region", he added.
Altigreen said it has already opened multiple service centres in Chennai and it would roll out its EV solutions for grocery and doorstep goods delivery.
The company was further developing a network in other areas like Coimbatore.
"Excited to kick-off operations in Chennai. A state known for its leadership in automotive manufacturing, innovation..we are happy to start our journey in Tamil Nadu with Altigreen... ", MoEVing CEO, Vikash Mishra said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor