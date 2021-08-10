Mahindra recalls 29,878 pick up vehicles to replace faulty fluid pipe

(M&M) on Tuesday said it is recalling 29,878 units of its pick up vehicles to replace faulty fluid pipe amid suspicion of improper assembly.

The company has announced a proactive inspection and replacement of a fluid pipe in some of the pick up vehicles manufactured between January 2020 and February 2021 for suspicion of improper assembly, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The recall is limited to a batch of 29,878 vehicles and is keeping in line with the company's customer-centric approach, it added.

"The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company. In an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity," the auto major said.

The action is also in compliance with voluntary code on vehicle recall.

Last month, the company announced undertaking a proactive inspection and replacement of diesel engines in some of its vehicles manufactured at Nashik factory for suspicion of premature wear of engine parts due to contaminated fuel that was received in the factory on a particular date and was filled in the select batch.

The exercise was for a limited batch of less than 600 vehicles manufactured between June 21 and July 2, 2021 and was keeping in line with the company's customer centric approach, the company had said in July.

In February, the automaker recalled 1,577 units of its SUV Thar with diesel power train to replace faulty camshaft, an engine part.

