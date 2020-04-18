Amid Covid-19 crisis, auto firms rush online for nod to open factories

Auto majors and the group are applying online for permission to open their after the state authorities issued guidelines on Saturday that manufacturing units can work with up to 30 to 40 per cent of their current capacity with stiff riders.

The state governments in as well as Haryana, which house key industrial estates and large auto hubs including players like and Maruti Suzuki, were in discussions with the industry till late in the evening. A source said the government would come out with detailed guidelines only on Monday.

Based on the central government guidelines, can start operating from April 20 (Monday). However, most big manufacturers believe it would take them more time to get permission based on the stringent rules. Sources in both and group, which have plants in Chakan and Aurangabad, confirmed they were applying online for permission to open their





ALSO READ: Lockdown impact: imported raw material scarcity hits FMCG goods production

The government has asked factories to apply online to the MIDC or the collectorate. It has also provided some flexibility to large manufacturers by permitting them to arrange for a dedicated transport facility with social distancing precautions — 30 to 40 per cent occupancy of buses, temperature check and mandatory use of masks. Earlier many manufacturers like had resisted the government guidelines of housing a part of the workforce in the factory premises or nearby hostels.

The government has also made it clear that workers cannot be moved from hotspots to any factory. Also, no worker can reach the factory walking or in two wheelers, though managers can use cars or two-wheelers but with police permission.

However, many manufacturers argue that plant opening could be delayed by the condition that local police must give permission for movement of buses as well as employees.



In case of non- compliance of any rule, the factory manager will be held responsible and punished. According to a CEO of a leading car company, it could take months to get police permission for so many employees, delaying the process to starting production.





ALSO READ: Hyundai plans to go ahead with new launches, doesn't see Covid-19 roadblock

Companies in the district however said their talks with the local authorities had been “very positive.” But, they too were still sorting out issues such as keeping workers within the factory premises. Bigger manufacturing plants may not find such measures feasible. Sources in Maruti said there was no question of starting production from Monday.