Amid pandemic blues, first time buyers make a comeback in the car market

First time buyers of cars and SUVs who are responsible for driving the market in a big way, have made a comeback, shows last year's data from top PV makers. If the trend continues, it may move the needle with regards to the overall car penetration ratio. India's car penetration ratio is 32 per thousand people-- one of the lowest when compared to mature car markets like the USA and Europe.

The only thing that could dissuade a new buyer from getting into the market could be the persistent price hikes that are expected due to the cost inflation and supply related issues, said analysts.

A strong preference for personal mobility – a fallout of the pandemic, prompted buyers who relied on shared mobility, public transport in the pre-Covid years, to buy their own Meanwhile, amid the economic distress, job losses and salary cuts induced by Covid-19, owners also held on to their existing leading to a drop in share of sales that came from the replacement segment for most companies.

India's top three passenger vehicle makers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors that account for more than 80 percent of sales, saw many new buyers – refers to those who had experienced but not owned cars or SUVs of their own, come into their fold.

Take car market leader, Maruti Suzuki India for instance. The company saw the contribution of such buyers as a percentage of total sales increase to 47 per cent in FY21 from 43 per cent in FY20.

The pandemic upended lives and livelihoods but lack of public transportation and the risk of infection also added heft to the demand recovery which had set in after the nationwide lockdown was lifted. Even as customers were unsure about their future economic condition, owning a car contrarily became a necessity for some. “With the impact of Covid on a wane, this year could be different,” said Shashank Srivastava, executive director-- sales and marketing, Maruti.

For Hyundai Motor India, the contribution of first timers in overall sales has remained almost unchanged--- from 31.5 per cent in calendar year (CY) 2019 to 31.6. per cent in CY 2020. If anything, the share of first timers is showing a declining trend coming down further to 27.1 in the current year. "This is because of the company's latest model mix gravitating towards premium products," says Tarun Garg, Director (Sales and Marketing,) Hyundai.

Interestingly, the Korean carmaker has seen the share of millennial buyers jump to 40 percent in the current calendar year from 32 per cent in 2019. Many first timers are jumping straight to the premium hatches, explains Garg pointing out that the multiple model launches by Hyundai in the last 18 months is attracting younger buyers. The average age of Hyundai buyers has dropped to less than 40 years now from 44 years in 2017 , said Garg.

Tata Motors, which emerged as the third largest player in the PV market in FY21 has also seen new buyers coming into its fold and their share increasing to 55 to 60 per cent in FY21 from 45-50 per cent in FY20. “There is an additional 2 per cent increase that we have seen in this financial year so far,” said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors.

Puneet Gupta, Associate Director, I.H.S Markit expects more newer buyers to get into the market as PV makers plan to launch more affordable models in the SUV segment. The trend is set to gather further momentum in the months ahead.

“The only, spoiler however, could be the supply side issues and the inflationary trend which will lead to frequent price hikes and may prompt first timers to postpone purchase,” said Gupta..

Tata Motors like others has seen a decline in the replacement buyers. “People are holding on to their old car and some are also buying additional cars for other family members,” said Chandra. This is evident from the drop we have seen in exchange sales or replacement car buyers from 35-40 per cent in FY20 to 18 per cent to 20 per cent in the current year, he pointed out.

This, he added, may also be causing less availability of used cars in the market, which in turn is increasing the share for first time new car buyers, a fraction of whom would have otherwise bought a second-hand car with their limited budget.