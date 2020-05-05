Ashok Leyland reports zero sales in April as lockdown adds to woes

-
The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus is continuing to hurt the automobile market. Ashok Leyland has reported zero sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) in the month of April as against 8,918 units, a year ago. The company's light commercial vehicle (LCVs) segment also witnessed zero sales as against 4,223 units, a year ago.
Total sales for the month of April 2020 was zero as against 13,141 units, a year ago.
M&HCV truck sales in April 2019 was 7,517, bus sales was 1,401, while LCV sales stood at 4,224 units. All the segments reported zero sales during the month of April 2020.