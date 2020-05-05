Ashok Leyland reports zero sales in April as lockdown adds to woes

The nationwide to curb the spread of is continuing to hurt the automobile market. has reported zero sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) in the month of April as against 8,918 units, a year ago. The company's light (LCVs) segment also witnessed zero sales as against 4,223 units, a year ago.

Total sales for the month of April 2020 was zero as against 13,141 units, a year ago.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 impact: Zero sales for Maruti Suzuki in April as lockdown bites

M&HCV truck sales in April 2019 was 7,517, bus sales was 1,401, while sales stood at 4,224 units. All the segments reported zero sales during the month of April 2020.