Covid-19 impact: Zero sales for Maruti Suzuki in April as lockdown bites

India on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April, as the country remained under to contain the spread of the

The carmaker suspended operations from March 22, in line with orders from the government as India rushed to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Friday morning, total cases in the country rose to over 35,000, including 1,147 deaths.



The nationwide has added more pressure on India's auto industry that was struggling with a slowing economy and lean demand.