JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

A month after lockdown, auto dealers making first moves to get back to biz
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: Zero sales for Maruti Suzuki in April as lockdown bites

The carmaker suspended operations from March 22, in line with orders from the government as India rushed to curb the spread of the virus

Topics
Maruti Suzuki   |   Car Sales  |   Lockdown

Reuters 

Maruti Suzuki
The nationwide lockdown has added more pressure on India's auto industry that was struggling with a slowing economy and lean demand.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April, as the country remained under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The carmaker suspended operations from March 22, in line with orders from the government as India rushed to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Friday morning, total cases in the country rose to over 35,000, including 1,147 deaths.
 

The nationwide lockdown has added more pressure on India's auto industry that was struggling with a slowing economy and lean demand.

 
First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 10:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY