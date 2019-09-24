Automakers may offer incentives to customers for scrapping old vehicles

The government may pass on the onus to automakers of providing incentives to customers for giving up old cars and discounts on new ones. In the draft Vehicle Scrapping Policy, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed that automobile manufacturers should facilitate the collection of scrapped vehicles, supply new ones and provide discounts and benefits to customers on new cars in lieu of giving up older ones.

This is part of a five-part proposal for ensuring mandatory scrapping of 20-year-old commercial vehicles (CV) from April next year. According to the proposal, ...