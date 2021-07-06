Bajaj Auto reduces price of Dominar 250 by Rs 16,800 to Rs 154,176

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter sets up separate biz vertical for exports
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Amid Covid, foreign carmakers in India face tough investment choices
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690
TVS Motor slashes price of iQube electric scooter by Rs 11,250
Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has reduced price of Dominar 250 bike by Rs 16,800 to Rs 1,54,176 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The newly announced price on Dominar 250 is expected to grow the franchise further by encouraging customers to take their first step into the world of touring, the Pune-based company said in a statement.
The Dominar 250 comes with a 248.8 cc petrol engine.
"We, at Bajaj Auto, believe that touring on a bike opens the doors to a world of 'real' experiences that widens your perspective and shapes one's character. We realise that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp design and a superior riding experience," Bajaj Auto President (Motorcycle Business) Sarang Kanade noted.
In times of price hikes across the industry, the company has taken a stance of reducing price on Dominar 250 and make sports touring more accessible, he added.
Bajaj had launched Dominar 250 in March 2020 with the mission of expanding the rapidly growing segment of touring motorcycles in India.
Launched in December 2016, its elder sibling, the Dominar 400 has captured the imagination of touring enthusiasts with six successful odysseys across five continents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor