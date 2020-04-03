Bajaj Auto sales drop 38% in Mar as biz takes hit; domestic sales tank 55%

on Friday reported 38 per cent decline in total sales to 2,42,57 units in March as against 3,93,351 in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales fell 55 per cent to 1,16,541 units last month as compared to 2,59,185 units in March 2019, said in a statement.

The company further said its total two-wheeler sales were down 35 per cent at 2,10,976 units as compared to 3,23,538 units in the year-ago month.





Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 98,412 units last month as against 2,20,213 units in March 2019, a decline of 55 per cent, it added.

For the 2019-20, the two-wheeler maker reported 8 per cent dip in sales at 46,15,212 units as compared to 50,19,503 units in 2018-19.