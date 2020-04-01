Ashok Leyland domestic sales skid 91% in March, Eicher total sales dip 83%

reported 91 per cent drop in domestic sales to 1,787 units in March 2020 from 20,521 units, a year ago. The drop was led by M&HCV trucks, its sales dipping by 93 per cent to 899 units from 13,134 units, a year ago, while bus sales plunged 71 per cent to 599 units from 2,101 units, a year ago.

Sales of Light dropped by 95 per cent to 289 units from 5,286 units, a year ago.

Eicher's Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales dropped by 81 per cent to 1,409 units during the month from 7,329 units, a year ago. Export of Volvo dropped by 95 per cent to 23 units from 131 units. The company reported an 83 per cent drop in total sales to 1,499 units from 8,676 units, a year ago.