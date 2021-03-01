Bajaj Auto sales up 6% to 3,75,017 units in February, two-wheeler biz up 7%

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto logs 8% rise in sales in Jan, two-wheeler export up by 30%
Bajaj Auto sales rise 5% to 4,22,240 units in Nov, domestic sales dip 4%
Bajaj Auto Q3 consolidated PAT grows 30% YoY to Rs 1,716 crore
Bajaj Auto dips over 3% after reporting 9% YoY fall in August sales
Bajaj Auto Q2: Analysts see 10- 26% YoY dip in PAT; margin expansion likely
Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 6 per cent rise in total sales at 3,75,017 units in February, as against 3,54,913 units in the same month last year.
Total domestic sales declined by 2 per cent to 1,64,811 units last month, as compared to 1,68,747 units sold in February 2020, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales were up 7 per cent to 3,32,563 units, as compared to 3,10,222 units in the year-ago month.
Overall commercial vehicles sales declined by 5 per cent at 42,454 units last month, as compared to 44,691 units in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month rose 13 per cent to 2,10,206 units, as compared to 1,86,166 units in February 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor