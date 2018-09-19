Bajaj Dominar 400 to arrive in a new avatar with major updates: All details

The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer is looking forward to refreshing their extensive line-ups. While Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of confirmed the launch of an all-new Pulsar line-up by 2020, their flagship bike, the is also expected to come in a new avatar with upgraded USD forks, larger radiators, enhanced top-end performances and much more.

According to reports and spy images sourced from Autocar India's forum, the Dominar 400 will get a substantial overhaul in terms of overall specs apart from the cosmetic upgrades in order to make it a more compelling offering in its class.

While it is still unclear if the upgrades will be sourced from the KTM's Duke range, the incorporation of USD forks is the most prominent upgrade. The inverted forks will certainly enhance the bike's handling and suspension mannerisms. Bajaj is also expected to work on improving the low-speed riding comfort as the rear feels firm while manoeuvring through city traffic. The leaked image also reveals a redesigned radiator.

The Dominar is also expected to come with a ride-by-wire and DOHC motor like the one available in the 390 duke which will improve the motorcycle's top end performance and it will be interesting to see how Bajaj tweaks the new Dominar in order to retain the smooth feel of the bike at low speeds which differentiates the bike from the more- aggressive KTMs.

Rajiv Bajaj also said that the company aims to make the upgrades more greener, which means the Dominar will be BS6-ready, or at least well-equipped to meet the upcoming emission norms of the Government of India.

The bike will continue to feature the six-speed gearbox equipped with slipper clutch available on the existing model. The current model draws power from a 373cc single-cylinder engine that produces 34.5hp and 35Nm of torque. While the new model is speculated to get a hike in its power output, it will certainly stay below Duke 390's flagship figures.

While ABS is currently optional on the bike, it will be a standard feature on the new model but it remains to be seen if it will be a dual channel or a cost effective single channel set up.

Although the launch is a few months away, the new Dominar will come with new colour schemes and will be priced Rs 15,000 to 20,000 higher than the existing model. Thus at a speculated price of around Rs 180,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Dominar will still be a great offering in the 300-400cc segment.