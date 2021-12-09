Bharat sustains sales for Maruti even as chip shortage chokes India volumes

Rural sales at car market leader Maruti Suzuki India have touched a three-year high. Four in every ten cars sold by the company in the domestic market are in rural India.

It rose to 7 per cent year-on-year in the first eight months of the current fiscal as compared to 3 per cent rise seen in urban markets. Maruti sold a total of 811,809 units in the domestic market from April to November as compared to 723,120 units in the same period a year ago. The positive macros in rural India have helped passenger vehicle sales but the same cannot be said about the two-wheelers that have been ...