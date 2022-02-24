BMW drives in all-electric MINI Cooper SE at Rs 47.2 lakh

-
BMW Group has launched the all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India. Priced at Rs 47.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the company claimed the fully imported model is capable of fast-charging from 0-80 percent in 36 minutes via a 50kW charge point.
A11kW wall box (provided as standard) can charge it from 0-80 percent in 150 minutes – 210 minutes for a full charge. Mini is providing a standard warranty of two years with unlimited kilometers on the Cooper SE.
Only 30 units were allotted for India in the first batch.The units were sold out during the pre-launch booking in Q4 2021. The delivery of the cars to the pre-launch customers will commence from March 2022. The bookings for the next batch will also commence around the same time.
