BYD unveils luxury BYD Seal, ATTO 3 limited edition at Auto Expo 2023

Chinese auto manufacturer BYD launched its new luxury model Seal and the limited edition of ATTO 3 at the 2023 and said BYD Seal would be launched in India during the last quarter of 2023. It is also planning to double its dealer network by 2023.

"With the unveiling of the electric luxury sedan BYD Seal and the launch of the BYD ATTO 3, blade battery and the e-platform 3.0; we resonate our commitment to contribute to the growth of the Indian electric vehicle segment with future EV technologies," said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice president of electric passenger vehicles at BYD India.

With the e6 and BYD ATTO 3 already available in the Indian market, BYD Seal will be the third passenger EV released within two years by the company.

The company claimed that BYD Seal has a range of up to 700 km on a single charge. About ATTO 3, it said only 1,200 units of this edition will be available in India at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The bookings of BYD ATTO 3 have been very encouraging and we are all set to start the first deliveries from January," Gopalakrishnan said.

BYD Seal will be the first car to use BYD's cell-to-body (CTB) technology, which allows the battery to be integrated into the body. It improves the vehicle safety, stability, handling, and performance.

"Supported by the CTB technology, BYD Seal achieves a breakthrough in the structural strength of the battery system through the cellular structure, which can withstand a 50-ton heavy-duty truck rolling test. Via the integration of battery and body, the torsional stiffness of the whole vehicle has doubled to above 40,500 Nm/degree, and the safety of the interior structure of the vehicle is increased by 50 per cent for front impact and by 45 per cent for side impact," the company said.

The company added 1,200 units of BYD ATTO 3 limited edition will be available in India at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD ATTO 3, with an NEDC certified range of 480 km and ARAI tested range of 521 km, was launched in India in November 2022 at Rs 33.99 lakh and garnered around 2,000 bookings to date. Over 220,000 units of BYD ATTO 3 was sold in just 10 months globally since its launch, and in December 2022 itself, 29,468 units of BYD ATTO 3 was sold in a single month, gaining good traction among customers.

"BYD ATTO 3 received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, Europe's leading independent safety assessment program. The E-SUV boasts an 8-year or 1.6 lakh kilometers (whichever comes earlier) warranty for the battery. The motor and motor controller also carries a similar 8-year or 1.5 lakh kilometers warranty. BYD also offers a 6-year or 1.5 lakh kilometers basic warranty," it said.