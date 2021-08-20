Car review: The MINI Convertible, a pocket rocket for a sunny day

Before Volkswagen decided to pull the plug on its cute-as-a-button Beetle, which had earned it accolades for decades, the MINI Cooper and its various models had serious competition in the segment that can be described as “small cars with character”. You could even count the Fiat 500 or the Cinquecento as a frontrunner in this category, but that’s been pulled from the market as well.

The net result is that the MINI has been mopping up the market in a country where it has little or no competition in the category that it plays in. While the brand has been owned by the BMW ...