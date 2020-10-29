Carmakers FCA and PSA Peugeot confirm progress towards full merger

-
Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot on Wednesday confirmed progress toward their full merger to create the globe's fourth-largest carmaker, with completion expected by the end of March 2021.
The merger of the Italian-American car company with its French rival, agreed last year, is aimed at creating a carmaker with the scale to confront the challenges of stricter emissions regulations and the transition to new driving technologies.
The new company will be called Stellantis.
