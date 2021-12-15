Cars roll on to the electric wagon: Manufacturers announce big plans

India’s electric mobility goal, which has so far been riding on two wheels, is all set to graduate to four wheels. At least, the journey has begun. Last week, Hyundai Motor India said it would invest Rs 4,000 crore till 2028 to launch half-a-dozen electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

It would eventually straddle premium and mass segments. The first of these — the electrified version of an internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered model — will go on sale as early as next year. Others are also revving up. On Friday, MG Motor India said it would drive in an affordable EV ...