CCI slaps fine of Rs 200 crore on Maruti Suzuki over dealer discount policy

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
Used car market sees a continued interest from buyers amid Covid-19
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on the country’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.
“The CCI passed a final order against MSIL for indulging in anti-competitive conduct of resale price maintenance (RPM) in the passenger vehicle segment by way of implementing discount control policy vis-à-vis dealers, and accordingly, imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore upon MSIL, besides passing a cease-and-desist order,” according to the CCI order.
During the probe, Maruti — which has more than 50 per cent share of India’s car market — told the regulator that it imposed no such policy and that the dealers were free to offer any discounts they wished to their customers, the order said.
The CCI order, however, contained extracts of several emails exchanged between dealers and Maruti officials, which made it “evident that the discount control policy was controlled” by Maruti and not its dealers.
Carmakers at times set a limit on discounts their dealers offer to prevent price wars among them, but Indian law says the practice, described as “resale price maintenance”, is prohibited if it adversely impacts competition.’
“We have seen the order. We are examining it and will take appropriate actions under law. MSIL has always worked in the best interests of consumers and will continue to do so in the future,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
The CCI had launched an investigation into the allegations in 2019. It was probing whether Maruti forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers who could have benefited from lower prices if dealers operated freely.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor