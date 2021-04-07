Citroen C5 Aircross SUV set to launch today: Here's all you need to know

French carmaker Citroen will make its India debut on Wednesday with its SUV Citroen C5 Aircross. This will mark the return of to Indian market. Pre-booking has started for Rs 50,000. The 5-seater premium SUV can be ordered online or through Citroen’s La Maison dealership. Citroen has started local assembly of the SUV at the CK Birla facility in Thiruvallur,

The C5 Aircross will come in two variants: Feel and Shine. The SUV has a 12.3-inch digital instrument console along with an 8-inch infotainment system. It will have smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and hands-free parking. The SUV will also have automatic headlamps and wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, and keyless entry. The Shine version will be Citroen’s higher-end offering which will come with LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and hands-free tailgate. The SUV will have a twin-slat split front grille and 18-inch alloy wheels.





In the safety department, the SUV is loaded with features. It comes with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, traction control, hill start assist and hill descent control. It will also have a blind spot monitor and rear and front parking sensors.

One of the features that has the potential to make this SUV a favourite for Indian families is the flexibility offered with the back seats. The C5 Aircross has 3 individual seats at the back that can slide, recline and fold individually which can help in creating space for luggage.





When it comes to dimensions, the SUV is 4,500 mm long and 2,099 mm wide. It has a height of 1,710 mm and a wheelbase of 2,730 mm.

The SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing a power of 177bhp and a torque of 400 Nm. It will have an 8-speed automatic gearbox and will be equipped with Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension system. The company claims the SUV will have a fuel economy of 18.6 kmpl.





Competition

C5 Aircross will compete against Tucson, CR-V, Tiguan, and the new

Price

The C5 Aircross is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. The two variants may not have huge price difference between them considering the fact that both are loaded with features.

