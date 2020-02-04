Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese executives to skip Auto Expo 2020

Industry body on Tuesday said all Chinese companies participating in India’s flagship automobile show have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by Indian employees in the wake of the novel outbreak.

In a statement, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) President Rajan Wadhera said, “None of these stalls would be manned by anybody who has come to India recently from ” He said, “As all arrivals from have now been stopped, there will be no visitors/delegations from at the Motor Show 2020.”

India on Sunday announced temporary suspension of e-visa facility for Chinese travelers and foreigners residing in the neighbouring country and issued a fresh advisory saying anyone with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined.

“All Chinese companies participating in the – The Motor Show 2020 have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees/representatives,” Wadhera said. He added that though there was no threat at the Auto Expo, the organisers were taking measures to spread awareness on symptoms and preventive actions.

Chinese firms —led by the likes of Great Wall Motor, First Automotive Works (FAW) and electric bus and battery maker BYD — have booked around 20 per cent of the total space of around 40,000 square metres at the expo. India reported a third novel case on Monday with another student, who hails from Kerala and was studying at Wuhan University in China, testing positive.

The Kerala government has declared the outbreak a “state calamity”.