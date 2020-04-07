Covid-19 impact: French auto maker Groupe PSA defers launch of C5 Aircross

French automobile maker has decided to postpone the launch of its model Citroen C5 Aircross sports utility vehicle (SUV) to the first quarter of 2021.

The company said the decision is aimed at moving the commercial launch to a period of potentially more positive economic activity in which consumer sentiment is upbeat.

Owing to the lockdown, all of Groupe PSA's offices and plants in India have been closed until further notice, according to a company statement.

However, the company has decided to maintain the project timeline and investment for the C-Cubed programme, under which the first vehicle designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021.