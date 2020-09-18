Despite challenging economic environment, Bharat to drive Maruti's sales

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India expects the volume recovery seen in the past few months to continue on the back of a strong growth momentum in rural India and a growing preference for personal transportation in urban markets. “Good sowing of kharif crops (up 8 per cent year-on-year), better minimum support prices, and fewer Covid-19 cases (in villages) will help the rural growth story to continue,” said Shashank Srivastava, executive director (sales and marketing), Maruti Suzuki India.

The contribution of rural in Maruti’s sales mix advanced to 41 per cent ...