Keeping his friends close: Musk learns from partners, then does it alone
Despite challenging economic environment, Bharat to drive Maruti's sales

Rural buying 41% of the total during Apr-Aug

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India expects the volume recovery seen in the past few months to continue on the back of a strong growth momentum in rural India and a growing preference for personal transportation in urban markets. “Good sowing of kharif crops (up 8 per cent year-on-year), better minimum support prices, and fewer Covid-19 cases (in villages) will help the rural growth story to continue,” said Shashank Srivastava, executive director (sales and marketing), Maruti Suzuki India.

The contribution of rural in Maruti’s sales mix advanced to 41 per cent ...

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 00:26 IST

