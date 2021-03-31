E-car with gaming cockpit, MG Cyberster to make debut today: Details here

An electric sports car that has an 800-km range, comes with a cockpit where the steering wheel looks like a console, and has a 5G connection. (MG) Motor’s new car has these features and more.

MG Cyberster, a two-door electric sports car globally, is scheduled to be released on Wednesday today. MG has said it is the first supercar to be equipped with a cockpit and it is the fastest accelerating electric one.

The car’s design is inspired from the iconic MGB Roadster sports car. The car has been created by the MG global design team and is aimed at Gen Z. The front of the car comes with the classic round headlights and slim grille design. It will also have the “magic eye” interactive headlights. The sharp lines across its body panels boost the style quotient of the car while the fast flattened tail improves the aerodynamic performance. The wheels come with rotating spokes aligned with a central locking system, which is common in very high-performance models. The rear of the car uses 'Kammback' styling and comes with LED taillights. The car also comes with the SAIC design branding.

The interior of the car has a 'digital fibre' theme. The interior is fitted with zero-gravity seats, gaming console-like steering wheel, and LED touchscreen. The zero-gravity seats comes with a multi-surface splicing design which, the company claims, provides good back support to the driver. The cabin has a gaming theme and the steering wheel has black and white contrast texture. The steering wheel also comes with a 4-dimensional button on the thumb and a button on top of the steering wheel, according to reports. The car also has connected car and 5G connectivity.

On the speed and performance front, the claimed range of the car is 800 km. The company has said that the Cyberster can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just three seconds. Other details such as battery capacity, electric motor, power output, and charging capacity are not known yet. It is likely to be revealed during the global launch. For the price too, we will have to wait for the global launch.