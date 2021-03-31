E-car with gaming cockpit, MG Cyberster to make debut today: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Morris Garages Motor reports 3% decline in retail sales in September
MG Motor India plans 3% price hike to offset impact of higher costs
Sales recovery 'tactical' due to pent-up demand, not sustainable: MG Motor
MG Motor India sales increase 15% to 3,602 units in January 2021
Electric SUV from MG Motor India hits 10 cities, including Coimbatore
An electric sports car that has an 800-km range, comes with a gaming cockpit where the steering wheel looks like a gaming console, and has a 5G connection. Morris Garages (MG) Motor’s new car has these features and more.
MG Cyberster, a two-door electric sports car globally, is scheduled to be released on Wednesday today. MG has said it is the first supercar to be equipped with a gaming cockpit and it is the fastest accelerating electric one.
The car’s design is inspired from the iconic MGB Roadster sports car. The car has been created by the MG global design team and is aimed at Gen Z. The front of the car comes with the classic round headlights and slim grille design. It will also have the “magic eye” interactive headlights. The sharp lines across its body panels boost the style quotient of the car while the fast flattened tail improves the aerodynamic performance. The wheels come with rotating spokes aligned with a central locking system, which is common in very high-performance models. The rear of the car uses 'Kammback' styling and comes with LED taillights. The car also comes with the SAIC design branding.
The interior of the car has a 'digital fibre' theme. The interior is fitted with zero-gravity seats, gaming console-like steering wheel, and LED touchscreen. The zero-gravity seats comes with a multi-surface splicing design which, the company claims, provides good back support to the driver. The cabin has a gaming theme and the steering wheel has black and white contrast texture. The steering wheel also comes with a 4-dimensional button on the thumb and a button on top of the steering wheel, according to reports. The car also has connected car technology and 5G connectivity.
On the speed and performance front, the claimed range of the car is 800 km. The company has said that the Cyberster can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just three seconds. Other details such as battery capacity, electric motor, power output, and charging capacity are not known yet. It is likely to be revealed during the global launch. For the price too, we will have to wait for the global launch.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor