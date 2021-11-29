E-two wheeler boom: Existing ones ramp up, more starts-ups get set to enter

The sky-rocketing fuel prices have come as a blessing in disguise for the e-two wheeler manufacturers in addition to the government subsidies.

Most manufacturers have seen the demand far outstrip the supplies prompting them to undertake expansion sooner than they had planned.

On Monday, Ather Energy said it has commissioned its second plant as the current one in Hosur with an installed capacity to 120,000 units a year, has reached an optimal capacity within 10 months of starting production. Thanks to a 4x demand, the Hero MotoCorp backed-firm has seen in the last seven months.

“The EV demand has been shooting up across the country, and customers are coming in expecting electric scooters to wow them. This customer expectation is why our 450 series of electric scooters--the 450X and 450 Plus--is seeing massive demand,” Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy said.

The world’s largest internal combustion engine (ICE) powered market for scooters and motorcycles that account for 70 per cent of local gasoline consumption is seeing a rapid shift to battery powered

The surge in demand is prompting research firms to revise their e-2wheeler forecasts upwards. Nomura Research for instance, now expects the segment to have more than 30 per cent contribution in the overall two wheeler market.

“Whether it’s Ather Energy, or other manufacturers, they are definitely going to consider ramping up their production volumes simply because of a lower base. All of them, with the exception of Ola Electric, started operations on a low base,” says Harshvardhan Sharma, Head—auto retail practice at Nomura Research.

Secondly, due to the government’s policy push and Ola-created market buzz, e- have come into the consumer’s consideration set, he added. People are more willing, leading to a demand surge.

“Others too will gain from this wave. Therefore, it would be prudent to revise the e-two wheeler forecast, particularly in the wake of the semiconductor shortage easing. We are still working on the revised forecast,” he said.

Ather’s new plant is expected to go on stream next year, will have an installed capacity to make 400,000 units. To fuel the expansion plans, Ather has outlined an investment of Rs650 crores in the next five years. It has been registering 20 per cent month-on-month sales growth since November 2020

The sector is led by Hero Electric, which for the first time sold more than 50,000 units in the seven months to October. It plans to add a capacity of a million units every year for the next five years to ride the wave.

Others too are ramping up faster than they had anticipated. Coimbatore-based Boom Motors commenced bookings for its EV bike Corbett on November 12. Within a span of 17 days, it got 36,000 pre-orders for the brand, forcing the company to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government to start a new factory at Coimbatore itself to meet the rising demand. Boom is even getting export queries from markets like Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa and Turkey now.

"This sudden rise in demand happened in the last nine months," said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, chief executive officer of Boom Motors.

Others too aren’t leaving anything to chance and expanding. Last week, Greaves Cotton inaugurated a new EV production facility at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu, which has a capacity to make one million electric two-wheelers a year. “Some of our models have an eight-week waiting, said Nagesh, Nagesh Basavanhalli, managing director at the firm.

“Since, the introduction of the subsidies, we have seen a lot of traction. The demand is solid and finance is improving. Most importantly, the biggest limitation for EVs till recently was awareness and range and both have improved significantly, since the last two quarters,” he said.

Encouraged, there are more start-ups looking to ride the EV boom. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy said since the unveiling of its flagship E-scooter Simple One, the company has received an “overwhelming response” from customers. The firm is currently focused on the pre-production phase and have received 30,000 plus pre-bookings to date and will get into production in the upcoming year.

Electric scooter rental startup Bounce is entering the space too. Co-founder and CEO Vivekananda Hallekere said it has outlined Rs742 crore over the next 12 months across manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure. “We would unveil its first e-scooter on December 2 and commence deliveries by February next year.” Its factory in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan has a production capacity of 180,000 scooters per year, he said.

Vadodara-based EV maker Wardwizard innovations and Mobility is planning to launch its locally made scooters in this fiscal.