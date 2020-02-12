Electric cars to remain niche segment in near future, ICE rule to continue

Despite the push for and sustainability, the market share for automobiles will be dominated by internal combustion engine (ICE)-driven cars for at least a decade for a multitude of reasons, top-most of which is the absence of an accompanying charging infrastructure across the nation.

According to research by IHS Markit, for an ecosystem still grappling with infrastructural issues, high costs of EVs and a greater OEM focus on electrifying two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, the share for such vehicles would be at four per cent by 2030. The passenger-car market in India has seen sales volumes of over three million units during the past few years.

A study by Crisil Research shows that by 2024, 43-48 per cent of new three-wheelers (excluding e-rickshaws), and 12-17 per cent of new two-wheelers sold in India will be but traction may be low for four-wheelers, with only five per cent of new sales likely to be EVs.

Shailesh Chandra, President, E-Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, says that EV adoption can be fast-tracked by extending the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) incentive for private segment to those cars which quality under it. "The personal segment is seven to eight times times larger than the fleet segment and thus even a lower penetration in personal segment will unleash a different kind of potential for electrification," Chandra said.

The government earlier projected lofty targets that range from 15 percent of all vehicles to being electric by 2022 to 100 per cent auto electrification by 2030 but those are likely to fall short unless other variables are also factored in. For one, the infrastructure which included charging station and power outlets will be limited to private homes and office parks for the foreseeable future. "The lack of charging infrastructure is a barrier in scaling up of EVs in India." says Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric.

Suraj Ghosh, principal analyst (powertrain forecast) IHS Markit says that traditional fuel stations are available at a ratio of one filling station to a 100 vehicles, and CNG which was introduced15 years ago is available at a ratio of one filling stations to 2000 vehicles. "Building out electric infrastructure will not happen overnight and unless that happens at a broader scale most customers will be hesitant," he says. "Parity must be there in terms of price, range and convenience with regards to re-fueling and cost efficiencies."

The other factor is residual value. How will resale of an electric car-work in five years given technology leap-frogs and a cultural mindset where consumers are used to driving vehicles for decades altogether. Manufacturers are offering long term warranties for as long as 8-years on their batteries but that may take time to catch on.

Mass adoption would require a large number of EV models at various price points that can address multiple use cases. "Recent launches by mainstream automakers shows a clear intent of positioning EVs for personal buyers and as more and more choices are made available and as charging infrastructure hits a critical mass, it could create an inflection point for adoption within next two to three years,"says Chandra.

Babu expects the demand of EVs in the personal segment to accelerate over the next three to six years. "We see the cost of EVs to be par at an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle in about five to six years that's when there will be a huge demand in the personal segment as well."

Kavan Mukhtyar, Partner and Leader, PwC says a significant shift to electric will take at least five years. "Fleet operators will shift first and it's already happening," he says, pointing to companies like Bengaluru-based Lithium Urban Technologies which has launched an electric fleet of Mahindra cars targets employee transportation, and has also set up services in the NCR region as well. is on the same track. "The idea is to grow small fleet operators who will expand niche EV usage as a start," Mukhtyar says.



Market Share: 4 % Year: 2030 Factors: Supply Chain Issues, High Cost, Immature Infra, Focus on CVs, 2 Wheelers Market Share: 9 % Year: 2030 Factors: High oil price, fleet regulation, OEM consolidations, lower battery costs Market Share: 16 % Year: 2030 Factors: China-level Govt Support, conversion for taxis, mature supply chain, lower registration costs Source: IHS Markit

Falling EV battery prices could mean there's a chance that market share can climb as high as 15 percent by 2030. "There exists a consumer who wants to be an early adopter and acquire a product that benefits the environment and prices for BS VI are already pushing traditional cars higher on price so the gap will continue to getting bridged."

What role does product performance play in the journey for EVs. "Range, for one is not an issue. Most EV products displayed at the recent auto expo claim a capacity of 300 kilometers which is sufficient for Indian metros," Mukhtyar said.

From an OEM perspective, sustainability will determine how the EV road will develop because it requires careful partnerships, a new way of engineering especially with regards to batteries and there's the looming prospect of heavy capital costs. "Those are long term decisions that any car-maker will have to make very carefully because their survival will depend on it," Ghosh says.