Electrification not silver bullet for achieving carbon neutrality: OICA

Technology neutrality and multiple approaches are necessary for the auto industry to achieve carbon neutrality, said the Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA).
“Electrification is the future of transportation and key to achieving carbon neutrality, but it is not a silver bullet for all nations. OICA represents auto production nations in all corners of the world and recognizes the importance of a technology neutral, multi-pronged policy approach to make progress on transportation decarbonisation is required,” said OICA President John Bozzella.
OICA is an international trade association which comprises 39 national automotive industry trade associations. India’s auto industry lobby group SIAM is a member.
The association in its new plan of decarbonising road transport has proposed shifts in power generation, investments in new charging or refuelling infrastructure, and the evolution of the existing supply base for the purpose.
In India, the government has heavily stressed on electrification as part of its clean energy transition. Leading automakers like Honda, Toyota and market leader Maruti Suzuki have been pushing for hybrids.
For instance, Honda last June announced plans to invest $40 billion to develop electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade and launch 30 EVs by 2030. Takuya Tsumura, president and CEO at Honda India said that the first phase of the clean mobility journey for Honda in India will be through Hybrid. “We need to observe the reaction from the market and competitors and plan the future,” he said, adding that the fuel efficiency for the hybrid variant is better by 40-45 percent.
Maruti Suzuki's MD & CEO Hisahi Takeuchi said that India also needs to explore other technologies to make the environment better in the Indian market
“India is one of the largest agricultural countries. So the fuel that originates from agricultural fuel like ethanol has a big opportunity in India to make environmentally friendly cars,” Takeuchi said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor