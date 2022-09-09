EV sales likely to jump by over 4X by 2025 in India: Deloitte Touche

Fuelled by the government’s policy intervention and entry of a flurry of new players with multiple models, electric vehicles (EV) sales in have been growing at a rapid pace.

The overall sales of EVs are likely to jump to 1,644,000 units in FY25 and go up further to 15,331,000 units by 2030, according to Touche Tohmatsu .

It will be largely led by two-wheelers, followed by three-wheelers and commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, respectively.

Albeit on a low base, the overall sales jumped to 428,213 units in the year that ended in FY22, up from 134,463 units the year before. In FY17, the overall sales were a mere 56,399 units.

Emerging Asia markets represent the largest micro-mobility markets, according to a recent Mckinsey report titled ‘Future of Asia’.



With the increasing cost-competitiveness of electric models and regulators incentivising consumer adoption, e-two-wheelers will become a predominant mode of transport in the region. By 2030, and Indonesia will become the second- and third-largest e-two wheeler markets in the world after China, growing at more than 60 percent annually, according to the Mckinsey report.







