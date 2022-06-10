EVs catching fire because of 'mad rush' to get into business: Rajiv Bajaj

-
ALSO READ
Govt-appointed experts to probe e-scooter fire incidents in Vellore, Pune
With EV foray, Atul Auto eyes L5 battery-run three-wheelers via subsidiary
Electric vehicles to drive auto capex up by Rs 70,630 crore in 5 years
EV fire incidents 'not a concern', insurers unlikely to hike premiums
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC orders release of convict after 31 years
Electronic vehicles catching fire show poor manufacturing and India must avoid "mad whole rush" for untested products, said Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director of Bajaj Auto, on Friday, as he criticized "diluted norms".
Electric scooter fires have made news this year, and last month a report by the state-run Defence Research & Development Organisation defects in batteries as the cause. The defects may have crept in because electric two-wheeler companies intentionally used lower-grade materials to cut costs, said the report.
"The issue is not the fire itself. This (such incidents) happened in the vehicles with internal combustion engines as well. The issue is the underlying process of the manufacturing," said Bajaj at the inauguration of his company’s subsidiary Chetak Technology Ltd's dedicated electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Akurdi near Pune.
"What concerns me more is the environment that has promoted this mad whole rush. Why are people who have no business to be in the business of EVs trying to get into the business? This must be fixed. Maybe, if I can say so, the relevant authorities in the government have diluted norms for EVs." It (EVs flooding the market) may partly be because of the incentives as well," he was quoted by PTI as saying.
"Under the guise of low-speed vehicles you can bring any chunk of vehicles from anywhere and put it on the road. You will not have these scooters catching fire? What do you expect," he said according to the new agency.
The country aims to increase the share of electric scooters and motorcycles in total two-wheeler sales to 80 per cent by 2030 from 2 percent now. However, consumer sentiment has been roiled by the nine reported incidents since last year of electric two-wheelers catching fire.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor