Fiat Chrysler expects festivals to push India sales to pre-Covid level

Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India has said the company's sales quarter-on-quarter are increasing and may return to pre-Covid-19 levels during festivals. The company plans new launches as it reckons considerable recovery for the industry.

Partha Datta, President and Managing Director of FCA India, said the pandemic has left an indelible mark on the Indian automobile industry.

"April was the worst month in the industry’s history and we were adversely impacted in that month as well. But, we made a quick recovery in May and our sales have been growing month-over-month ever since. Our August to September sales growth was a healthy 18 per cent," said Datta, who is upbeat for October and is well poised for a 30 per cent growth over September.

The company's sales growth in the third quarter of CY2020 was six times higher than its second-quarter sales. "We consider this as a strong indicator to getting back to pre-COVIDsales volumes," said Datta, adding the market will take time to return to last year’s levels.

"Our focus is to keep increasing our numbers every month, continue to be competitive and improve our segment share, come what may," said Datta. In the last three years, the company sold over 50,000 Jeep Compass SUVs in India. There is pent up demand in the market, which has been sluggish for over five months now but is eager to bounce back to normal.

"We had planned new products for 2021 so we are not really affected on the product front in 2020".

In July, FCA launched a Jeep Compass Global Limited Edition ‘Night Eagle’.

There seems to be purchase consideration by a section of customers who were earlier using public transport but are now apprehensive doing so, citing COVID-19 exposure. As many of them may even opt for used vehicles in the premium segment, in May, FCA India has launched its new certified used vehicle business after three years of the launch of the first-ever made-in-India Jeep.

Pre-owned vehicle sales add almost 10 per cent to the company's new vehicle monthly sales, with car owners upgrading to the Jeep Compass, said Datta. The company also partnered with Orix for leased cars.

FCA continues to optimise and continually increase manufacturing utilisation at the company's Ranjangaon facility. With new products slated to launch next year, installed capacity will be even better utilised.

Supply chains, locally and internationally, were disrupted for multiple reasons. Sudden lockdowns, prolonged interstate travel restrictions, and limited freight schedules slowed down supply chains considerably.

"Our supply chain apparatus has adapted and is now fully operational to pre-COVID level efficiency – including our parts warehouse in Chakan. Our vehicle logistics have gathered pace and is expected to exceed-COVID level of operations in the festive season," said Daatta.

On exports, he said, in October 2017, FCA started exporting Compass to international right-hand drive markets. As of this month, FCA exported over 20,000 units of the made-in-India Jeep Compass to over 13 International right-hand drive markets. Demand from RHD markets like Australia, Japan, ASEAN, etc. continues to be strong.

On launching electric vehicles, he said, FCA has a wide range of electric vehicles in its global portfolio and the latest technology is available within the group. "While the adoption of electrification in India is still in its infancy, we will be ready to launch products with electrified propulsions as soon as consumer demand and infrastructure drive the mix," he said.