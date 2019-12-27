Explained: How the past decade redefined business for automakers in India

The past decade started on an exciting note for India’s auto sector with the launch of the Nano, the world’s cheapest car, by Tata Motors. The Nano was conceived as an indigenously designed car, and though it never took off in sales and volumes, the concept was a success, which in turn spurred other automakers to re-evaluate the way they built cars.

The Renault Kwid, which has sold under 500,000 cars, and is marketed all over the world, took inspiration from the Nano, Carlos Ghosn, former chief of Nissan-Renault, had said at an international motor show. The difference was ...