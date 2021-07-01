Farm equipment maker Escorts logs tractor sales at 12,533 units for June

-
ALSO READ
Volume outlook to support gains for Escorts stock, infra push is crucial
Escorts tractor sales jump 49% to 9,021 units in January 2021
Escorts tractor sales up 30.6% at 11,230 units in Feb, gowth at 32%
Street remains bullish on Escorts despite a 2.5x run since March
Trading strategies for Bharat Forge and Escorts by Vaishali Parekh
Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) on Thursday said its tractor sales stood at 12,533 units for June.
The company sold 10,851 tractors in the corresponding month a year ago.
Domestic tractor sales stood at 11,956 units as against 10,623 units in June last year, Escorts said in a BSE filing.
Escorts Agri Machinery's exports increased to 577 units from 228 tractor units sold in June last year.
Escorts said the continued growth in its volumes and that of the tractor industry is a testament of resilience of rural and agri sectors.
"We remain optimistic for the rest of the fiscal year, as timely and expected above-normal monsoon, increase in MSP prices, and record direct procurement by the government is leading to a positive build-up of farmer sentiments.
"The commercial activity also is expected to gain further momentum in the ensuing months," the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor