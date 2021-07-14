First new Maruti Suzuki unit in Haryana can make 250,000 cars a year

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Automobile Q3 results preview: Strong volume recovery to drive earnings
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Maruti Suzuki will take two-and-a-half to three years to set up its first unit in a new factory location in Haryana from the day it acquires the land, with a capacity to manufacture 250,000 cars per annum. The investment for the first unit would be to the tune of Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 crore.
The country’s largest car maker is planning to add a new unit (of 250,000 per annum) after every two years and is looking at a final capacity ranging from 750,000 per annum to 1 million at the end, depending on demand growth projections.
It hopes to complete the process of investment in an eight to ten year time frame. The new plant will primarily replace its Gurugram plant (which has a capacity of 600,000 cars per annum) and also cater to new demand in the future.
R C Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, said: “The completion of the entire plant will take 8-10 years. The first unit itself will require two-and-half to three years. Our aim is to set up four units totalling 1 million per annum, but that will depend on demand projections. The plan is to add a unit every two years.”
Bhargava said the investment will be in phases and the total amount could reach Rs 17,000-18,000 crore but the exact numbers of each phase are difficult to project so early. He added that the first unit will always take the maximum investment as it includes the cost of land and building the infrastructure.
The plan, he said, is not to close down the Gurugram plant in one go but reduce its capacity in phases, once additional capacity is built in the new plant. A complete closure of the factory could take as long as five years.
Bhargava also clarified that the investment will be undertaken by Maruti Suzuki and not through Suzuki’s 100 per cent subsidiary, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, which controls the Gujarat manufacturing plant with a capacity of 750,000 cars per annum.
“We will finance the plant through our cash reserves. The Gujarat plant already has invested in three units which was the initial plan.
There is no fresh investment planned there,” he said.
The chairman said the company had never taken a decision to manufacture all new models in Suzuki Gujarat, adding: “The investment that we are making is to replace the capacity in Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant and plan for Maruti’s expansion.”
On Maruti’s sales for FY22 Bhargava said that, based on trends, July sales will be better than June’s. “But with Covid-19 playing out, we cannot make any firm projections for the year.
After all, in FY21, the car market shrank by 18 per cent and Maruti shrank by 16 per cent.”
On the growing push for electric vehicles, he said they were still too expensive for most consumers to adopt.
“The market for electric vehicles is very small and might take more than five years to take off. At the moment, how many of our consumers who buy our Rs 4 lakh entry model will be willing to buy the same in electric for Rs 10 lakh? How will a consumer who barely pays the initial payment in a Rs 4 lakh car now afford to pay for an electric vehicle?” asked Bhargava.
However, he added that it was a given that Maruti would come out with some electric vehicles at some point.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor