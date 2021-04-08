French carmaker Citroen drives into India with Rs 29.9-lakh C5 Aircross SUV

-
ALSO READ
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV set to launch today: Here's all you need to know
Used car market sees a continued interest from buyers amid Covid-19
Groupe PSA announces Citroen's first phygital showroom in Ahmedabad
Second-hand car business on high speed in India amid Covid-19 pandemic
Car buyers in India moving up value chain despite salary cuts, job losses
French carmaker Citroën debuted in India’s passenger vehicle market with the C5 AIRCROSS sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Wednesday. With an introductory price of Rs 29.9 lakh, the model rivals the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, among others.
In a first for the Indian market, buyers can purchase the car online and get it delivered directly from the factory at their doorstep. This is applicable for over 50 cities where Citroën doesn’t have a physical presence.
This will be done through a dedicated e-commerce-enabled website that allows buyers a complete package ranging from finance, insurance, annual maintenance packages, extended warranty as well as trade-in of the existing car.
“We are not running away from brick and mortar dealerships,” said Saurabh Vatsa, senior director (marketing and corporate communications) at Citroën India. He said the 100 per cent online retail strategy would help the company cater to cities where it doesn’t have a presence.
Citroën, a late entrant into the market, is hoping that with innovations like a 100 per cent online retail strategy, a mobile service truck (service on wheels), and an attractive finance scheme will help it stand out in India’s competitive passenger vehicle market where the top two players with their pan-Indian presence control more than 70 per cent of the market.
Vatsa said the company had a pre-booking of 1000 units and was seeing a lot of interest among the buyers for the flagship model.
“We chose to enter the market with C5—the premium flagship model of Citroën as it’s a new brand for Indian consumers and it’s important that they see the best from the company to establish the credentials of the brand,” he said.
Groupe PSA (now Stellantis), which owns the Citroën brand, started the production of transmissions in India (in Hosur) in 2017 with its partner AVTEC (a CK Birla Group company) and is expected to launch new and disruptive Citroën models designed locally in the next couple of years under the CQ programme. The programme will see the launch of multiple, competitively priced models with varied engine options. The French carmaker plans to introduce one new model every year.
“Instead of bringing a low trim, low cost model, Citroën has chosen to bring the top of the line model. The top down strategy bodes for India and will help the company establish the brand,” said an analyst. A high focus on digital play will facilitate a low cost structure.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor