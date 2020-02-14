From Hero's Lectro to Firefox's Adventron, e-cycles galore at Auto Expo

-
Electric vehicles have already caught the fancy of many people, and this edition of the Auto Expo had plenty to offer those looking to switch to the new technology. Besides flashy e-cars and bikes on display at the Auto Expo 2020, what caught the attention of everyone this time were ‘e-cycles’.
In one of the corners amid the usual Auto Expo glitter was a pavilion with e-cycles of different brands. The greatest crowd-pullers among them were Hero Electro Plus and Firefox Adventron, besides a few others.
These e-cycles are geared towards youngsters and enthusiasts, but they aren't cheap, as the motor and other components shoot up the costs. But riding an e-cycle is a different experience altogether.
Hero has brought an upgraded version of its e-cycle Electro Plus, with notable features. Firefox's Adventron, which carries a price tag of Rs 61,000 (appx), on the other hand, boasts some of the best features available in an e-cycle.
Hero also had something in store for its loyal fans — a concept model of its much-loved cycle Hero Jet, along with a battery to make the common man's commute easier. It remains to be seen, though, if the bicycle will become a common sight on roads anytime soon.
Hero displayed three e-bikes under its Lectro brand — Townmaster, Glide and E Zephyr — in addition to those from its recently-acquired German company HNF Nicolai.
E-cycles typically run 30 km to 40 km per charge and come with a swappable battery which is easily detached from the bike for charging. High-end e-cycles also offer connectivity options via Bluetooth.