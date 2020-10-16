Global demand uncertainty to continue to weigh on Tata Motors: Moody's

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors' JLR seeks Covid-19 support package from UK govt: Report
Slow Jaguar Land Rover recovery will weigh on Tata Motors profits
Tata Motors riding on JLR's strong volume trend; stock rises 8%
Tata Motors jumps 7% as JLR's Q2 sales grow 53% QoQ; CLSA maintains 'Buy'
Tata Motors trades flat ahead of Q1 earnings; here's what to expect
An uncertain pace of recovery in global auto demand will continue to weigh on Tata Motors and its wholly-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc over the next 12-18 months, Moody’s Investor Service said in a release on Friday.
“We do not expect global auto shipments to recover to pre-pandemic levels until the middle of the decade, while further lockdowns, the transition to electric vehicles, emission compliance requirements and – for JLR –Brexit all pose further downside risk,” says Tobias Wagner, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
Tata Motors’ underlying credit profile has deteriorated to a level weaker than JLR’s, but the ratings remains the same thanks owing to a likely support from parent Tata Sons in times of need, it said.
JLR’s rating does not incorporate an up-lift for likely support from parent TML, due to the latter’s weaker credit quality. Still, the subsidiary remains strategically important to both TML and Tata Sons, a credit positive for the rating.
ALSO READ: Jaguar Land Rover set to drive in iconic SUV Defender in India next month
“TML’s credit profile had previously benefited from the different demand dynamics in its JLR and non-JLR segments, but the pandemic has hurt demand across all major markets, while the profitability and liquidity of its Indian operations also have weakened,” says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody’s Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
A return in outlook to stable for Tata Motors would require an improvement at JLR as the key contributor to consolidated credit metrics, along with a recovery in the profitability of Tata Motors Indian operations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor