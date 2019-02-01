Historically a track car, sixth-generation BMW M5 is a sporty city drive

What do you get when you take a sedate looking German sedan, fiddle around with its suspension, throw in dynamic driving modes, paint it in a frozen dark red metallic hue and hook it up to a twin-turbo, eight-cylinder petrol engine? The answer is: a monster. And that’s what the BMW M5 is.

Drive the BMW 7 series, which is known for a comfortable and smooth ride, and it becomes evident that cars such as the M5 are not everyone’s cup of tea. The M5 is the bigger of the performance cars from BMW’s stable that also boasts of automobiles such as the M3, which, by the ...