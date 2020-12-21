Honda Motor to shut Noida plant and cut production of four-wheelers

-
Honda Motor will close its Noida plant and cut production of four-wheelers in the country by 40 per cent as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hurt sales, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
The Japanese automaker will move all India production to its newer Tapukara plant to the southwest of New Delhi, according to the Nikkei.
The Noida facility opened in 1997 and has annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles, including the subcompact City, Civic sedan and CR-V crossover. A Honda spokesperson declined to comment on the Nikkei report.
Honda has scaled back operations elsewhere too, with plans to close facilities in Sayama in Japan and Swindon in the UK, and ending production of four-wheel cars in the Philippines and Argentina.
