Hyundai plans to launch Punch rival: Here is all you need to know

Hyundai is preparing to launch its next product in India, a micro SUV that is likely to rival Tata's Punch. The vehicle is expected to be positioned just below Hyundai's compact SUV, the Venue, according to a report published in the Financial Express (FE). There were rumours that Hyundai was planning to bring its Casper to India, but recent sightings have confirmed that it is not the Hyundai Casper, but an entirely new vehicle, according to the report.



Hyundai has named it Ai3 so far. However, the micro SUV will have a different name when launched.

Platform and design

The upcoming Hyundai micro SUV will share its platform with the new Hyundai Grand i10. The Hyundai Casper, which is sold globally, is also based on this very platform. However, the design elements of the upcoming vehicle will be nothing like these two. The report added that the vehicle would sport a different design and would have an upright grille as well as an overall boxy appearance.

The new Hyundai SUV will have split headlights, similar to the Venue. It will have an upright body to give it an SUV-ish feel and angular tail lamps. Significantly, the vehicle's length will be around 3.8 metres, making it eligible for tax breaks reserved for sub-four-metre vehicles.

Engine and gearbox



Hyundai has not revealed any details about the engine options. However, it is likely to take Tata's path by adding its in-production naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine. Notably, Tata's 1.2-litre petrol is the workhorse of the company and brings the most sales. It is used in Tata's Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, and Punch. Hyundai's engine has nothing exciting to offer and produces 82 bhp of power and 113 NM of torque. The vehicle is expected to come with a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission.

Features and competition

Hyundai is known for packing its vehicles with loads of features. Its Ai3 is also expected to be given the same treatment. It will likely come with the same infotainment system as provided with Grand i10 Nios, along with a sunroof.

Ai3 is expected to be launched this year around the festive season. It will directly challenge the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Citroen C3.