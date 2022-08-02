Hyundai to Mercedes, here are top 5 cars to be launched in August

August is going to be interesting for automobile lovers, as Toyota, Hyundai, Maruti, Mahindra, and Mercedez are going to launch some of their best four-wheelers, powered with better technology, performance, and design and engineering. With a bundle of new options, you can pick anyone according to your choices or preferences.

There will be new entries in the hatchback segment with New Gen Hyundai Tucson and Maruti Alto, whereas would also be coming with its Electric SUV models. Furthermore, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 would be making its debut as the best car in the Sedan segment.

Since buying a car is always more of a liability than an asset, purchasability, and price of the vehicle would be a driving factor in their usability. Besides, some of the would or would not be suitable for the roads you are driving on. Currently, Tata Motors are dominating the market , which means the importance of these launches for competitor brands.

Notably, Mahindra’s Electric SUV would be a delight to watch out for. Other such as New Gen-Maruti Alto, and Hyundai Tucson would be ideal for nuclear families, while Urban Cruiser Hyryder would be the best-looking in the medium SUV category. Electric would be a superb deal for eco-friendliness, and Mercedes flagship models would be enjoyable to look at.

Hyundai Tucson - 4th August 2022



Hyundai Tucson will come with the fourth-generation model in India on 4th August 2022. The premium hatchback is coming with dozens of new features and improved design, including parametric design, LED headlamps, and lamp clusters. With a 2-liter petrol engine, it offers 154bhp and 192Nm while the same capacity diesel engine makes 183bhp and 416Nm for amazing performance. Further, the petrol version has a 6-speed automatic transmission while the diesel engine has an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

As opposed to the previous model, the new-gen Tucson misses out on a manual gearbox, but the all-wheel drive system with multi-terrain modes makes it suitable for different surfaces and situations. The multi-terrain ability helps it become a safer vehicle to drive in different weathers. The expected price of Tucson is somewhere between Rs 26 lakh to Rs 32 lakh. After its launch on 4th August, it might see cut-throat competition from Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, XUV700, and others.

Electric SUVs - 15th August 2022

The Indian automobile giant Mahindra will unleash five born electric SUVs on August 15, 2022. Interestingly, Mahindra has flaunted these electrified models in an official teaser video. These five models will include SUV coupes. Moreover, the company will display these concept cars at their design studio in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

Known for their durable and high-performing vehicles, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited has been baiting Indian customers with its upcoming ‘born electric’ SUV range for a while now. Yet, people have not seen anything except teasers and concept models. The famous automakers might be launching five cars including a compact SUV, two SUV coupes, and a trophy truck, or at least that’s what you can assume from pictures and teasers.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - 16th August (Expected)

The midsize SUV by Toyota has a good fan following in the market. It is expected to launch in mid of August 2022. It has a new 1.5-liter petrol engine with strong hybrid tech with an e-CVT. Also, there will be a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol unit, with 5-speed manual transmission, 100 bhp, and 135 NM, and 6-speed automatic transmission, making it a worthy deal.

The much-awaited Toyota SUV would give tough competition to Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. Currently, bookings are open at the token amount of Rs 25,000 at all Toyota dealers. The vehicle comes with seven mono-tone and four dual-tone colors making it highly visually appealing. Moreover, the free-standing infotainment system with smart features includes Toyota iConnect car tech, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, average fuel economy, clock, 360-degree camera, and more. The expected price of a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh.

New Gen Maruti Alto - 18th August 2022

The all-new Maruti Suzuki would be one of the best revelations of August 2022. New Gen Maruti Alto will be introduced on 18th August 2022 with the latest features and upgraded design. With a 1-liter powerful 800cc petrol engine, it will have the same horsepower as its predecessor 47bhp with a 5-speed manual transmission and 69 Nm for the best experience.

New Gen Maruti Alto is the best compact vehicle built on modular Heartect platform like most counterparts are built such as Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and Maruti Suzuki XL6. Apart from cozy interiors and powerful engines, we can expect a CNG version of the new Alto. The price of the vehicle can be around Rs 4.15 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 – 24th August 2022

As expected, Mercedes would not be disappointing its fanbase with the flagship AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ high-performance Sedan. This car will be launched on August 24 and will have two electric motors, on each axle, and go up to 750 bhp and 1020 Nm. Further, it comes with a 107.8 kWh battery and can run up to 520 kilometers on a single charge.

The elegant Mercedes vehicle can achieve 0 to 100kmph in 3.4 seconds. It has a top speed of 220 kilometers per hour, and has powerful torque and engine, making it the best in class. Despite being the first electric vehicle in the Indian portfolio, this can cost a fortune amount of Rs 1.06 crore making it a class-exclusive car.