Hyundai to unveil all new Tucson SUV on Wednesday; here's what to expect

-
ALSO READ
After beating Europe & China, where is India's SUV market headed?
TMSEp203: SUV market, Cannes Ad fest 2022, fund-raising, data anonymisation
Hyundai India confident of keeping SUV lead as competition heats up
Brezza to drive Maruti's SUV push; new model to compete with Hyundai Venue
Jeep Meridian SUV to launch in India today: Check price, other details
One of Hyundai’s best-sellers globally, its new flagship SUV, the Tucson, will mark its entry into the Indian market on Wednesday.
The carmaker has not opened the bookings for the all-new SUV yet, but details will be announced soon. The SUV will be seen with fresh exterior styling, a revamped cabin, and new features. Here’s what to expect from Hyundai Tucson:
Exteriors: Following the new design philosophy called Parametric Dynamic, everything about Tucson is fresh. It has a wide front grille with integrated LED DRLs and from side, the SUV has a prominent shoulder line and square-shaped wheel arches with 18-inch alloy wheels. The back has shark-like LED lights, while the tail light band runs across.
Interiors: The cabin has a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit merged into the centre console. The infotainment system is in sync with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and is equipped with a Bose music system. The Tucson gets a flat-bottom steering wheeling, electric parking brake, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, multiple driving modes and connected car tech. According to the Euro NCAP crash testing rating, the Tucson has received 5 stars as a result it comes fully loaded with safety features like advanced driver assistance systems, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, etc
Engine: Tucson is expected to be available in both petrol and diesel. The capacity of both the powertrains will be 2 litres. The top trims will come with an all-wheel-drive system.
Price: Hyundai's all new Tucson is expected to start from Rs 25 lakh and will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and the Citroen C5 Aircross.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor