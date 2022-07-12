Hyundai to unveil all new Tucson SUV on Wednesday; here's what to expect

One of Hyundai’s best-sellers globally, its new flagship SUV, the Tucson, will mark its entry into the Indian market on Wednesday.

The carmaker has not opened the bookings for the all-new yet, but details will be announced soon. The will be seen with fresh exterior styling, a revamped cabin, and new features. Here’s what to expect from Tucson:

Exteriors: Following the new design philosophy called Parametric Dynamic, everything about Tucson is fresh. It has a wide front grille with integrated LED DRLs and from side, the has a prominent shoulder line and square-shaped wheel arches with 18-inch alloy wheels. The back has shark-like LED lights, while the tail light band runs across.

Interiors: The cabin has a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit merged into the centre console. The infotainment system is in sync with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and is equipped with a Bose music system. The Tucson gets a flat-bottom steering wheeling, electric parking brake, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, multiple driving modes and connected car tech. According to the Euro NCAP crash testing rating, the Tucson has received 5 stars as a result it comes fully loaded with safety features like advanced driver assistance systems, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, etc

Engine: Tucson is expected to be available in both petrol and diesel. The capacity of both the powertrains will be 2 litres. The top trims will come with an all-wheel-drive system.

Price: Hyundai's all new Tucson is expected to start from Rs 25 lakh and will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and the Citroen C5 Aircross.