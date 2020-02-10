JUST IN
Auto industry concerned over coronavirus impact on supply from China: SIAM

Isuzu Motors starts new press shop and engine assembly plant at Sri City

The two units will further boost the company's operations by bringing key aspects of manufacturing in-house

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Isuzu mu-X
Representative image

Japanese utility vehicle manufacturer Isuzu Motors India has started Phase-II operations at SriCity. It inaugurated a new press shop facility and installed an engine assembly plant at an investment of Rs 400 crore.

The two units will further boost the company’s operations by bringing key aspects of manufacturing in-house, the company said.

Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and MD of Sri City, remarked that Isuzu is the very first car manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh, and appreciated its plan to make the Sri City plant a global hub in the Light Commercial Vehicle market. He urged Isuzu to bring out a multi-passenger vehicle keeping in view the average size of family in the country.

In the first phase, Isuzu had set up its manufacturing operations in India at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and rolled out pick-ups and SUVs on the world-renowned D-MAX platform.
First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 18:00 IST

