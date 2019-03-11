Nostalgia drive: Jawa motorcycles' new Indian ride is based on old stories

Hironmoy Chatterjee, 83, reminisces about his Jawa fondly. “It was like riding a horse. It would go on and on,” says the Kolkata-based octogenarian, who owned the iconic bike in the 1960s.

At Rs 3,600, the price tag was a princely sum back then, and he had to borrow from friends and family to buy it. Chatterjee worked at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Madhya Pradesh, but he would often ride his bike to Nagpur— 250 km each way —just to meet friends. There is a fair chance that anyone who ever owned a Jawa, regardless of their age, will have a similar story, even ...