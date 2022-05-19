Jeep Meridian SUV to launch in India today: Check price, other details

American is all set to launch its 7-seater SUV, Meridian, in India on Thursday. The three-row will compete with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, the MG Gloster, and the Skoda Kushaq. Here is all that we know about the upcoming car's design, features, and expected price.

Design

As far as dimensions are concerned, the Meridian is 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, 1,698 mm in height, and 2,782 mm in wheelbase. It also features 18-inch diamond cut dual tone alloys. The LED units are connected through a large chrome strip that carries the logo.

Interiors and features:

• 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

• Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

• 9 speaker sound setup

• 360-degree camera

• Fully digital instrument panel

• Panoramic dual pane sunroof

• Cruise control

• Front and rear parking sensors

Safety features:

6 airbags, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), electronic parking brake, and hill start assist.

Performance:

The Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged Multijet diesel engine, which produces 170 bhp of power on tap and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is supported by either a 9-speed automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Colours:

The Jeep Meridian will be available in five colour options:

1) Grigio Magnesio

2) Pearl White

3) Brilliant Black

4) Velvet Red

5) Techno Green

Dual-tone finishes will also be available.

Pricing:

The Jeep Meridian is expected to be priced between Rs. 31 lakh and Rs. 36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base version. Pre-bookings for the car are already open at Rs. 50,000.