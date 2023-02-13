Just two months into 2023, Lamborghini crosses its India sales target

Less than two months into the year, Italian luxury carmaker has sold out more cars than it had aimed to in 2023, a report by the Times of India (TOI) said. It had initially set a target of selling 100 cars in India and has already received as many orders. Notably, it sells models priced above Rs 4 crore in India, including Huracan sports and Urus SUV.

"We are already sold out for the year as far as deliveries for 2023 are concerned," the company's Asia-Pacific director Francesco Scardaoni told TOI. He added that businessmen and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) in India are highly interested in cars.

"And they love to customise their cars, be in terms of body colour, leather, personal styling or their passion," he said.

Earlier this year, the company's India head Sharad Agarwal had said it aimed to sell 100 cars in India.

"We look forward to how we achieve the three-digit mark and hit the century, maybe in 2023. We are hopeful that's the direction we are taking," Agarwal had told PTI.

In 2022, the company posted record sales in India with 92 cars. It was 33 per cent more than the cars it sold in 2021. Globally too, said 2022 saw the best sales figure ever and delivered 9,233 cars worldwide, an increase of 10 per cent over the previous year.

"In all the macro-regions the sign was positive, maintaining a homogeneous and consistent distribution, with Asia registering 14 per cent, followed by America with (over) 10 per cent and EMEA with (over) 7 per cent compared to 2021. Sales in the key markets broke all records," Automobili Lamborghini had said in a statement.

In terms of new products, this year, Lamborghini will introduce its first hybrid car globally, and efforts will be made to bring the vehicle to India at the earliest.

"We will begin our journey into the next phase of our company where we will hybridise our entire model range starting this year. And then in 2024, we will bring the hybrid Urus as well as the new hybrid V10, which is going to be the follower of Huracan, a completely new car," Agarwal said.

He added that in 2022, India emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for Lamborghini in Asia Pacific and also globally.